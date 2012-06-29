June 29 U.S. municipal bond sales next week are expected to drop to the lowest weekly total in more than 20 years with issuance estimated at only $59.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

The coming week will also mark a huge plunge in supply from this week's estimated $9.5 billion in bond sales.

The sparse calendar comes as Wednesday's Fourth of July holiday will shorten the coming trading week to four days with participation in the $3.7 trillion market expected to be limited.

In June, states, cities, schools and other issuers sold $40.6 billion of debt, according to Thomson Reuters data.

At this time there are no negotiated issues scheduled to price next week. This week, negotiated issues totaled an estimated $7.6 billion in 76 deals compared.

(For the full negotiated sales calendar, please double-click on )

Competitive municipal bond sales are expected to total $59.6 million in seven issues next week, versus the current week's estimated total of $1.9 billion in 101 sales.

The largest sale on the competitive calendar is a $38 million combined purpose bond issue for the Independent School District No. 1 of Tulsa County, Oklahoma.

The deal is slated to price on Monday.

(For the full competitive sales calendar, please double-click on ) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie in New York; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish)