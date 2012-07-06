July 6 U.S. municipal bond sales will pick up
steam next week with issuance expected to soar to $7.6 billion
after dropping to 2012's second-lowest weekly total this week,
according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.
The revised estimated total for this week is $1.07 billion.
Negotiated sales next week are estimated at $4.9 billion in
71 deals.
Topping the negotiated calendar is an $850 million New York
City Transitional Finance Authority building aid revenue bond
issue.
The deal will have a two-day retail order period on Tuesday
and Wednesday, with institutional pricing on Wednesday through
J.P. Morgan Securities.
The second largest is the Tennessee State School Bond
Authority's $427 million higher education facilities second
program bond issue also pricing through J.P. Morgan.
The sale consists of $201 million of tax-exempt bonds, $104
million of taxable bonds and $122 million of tax-exempt
refunding bonds, according to the preliminary official statement
(POS).
Ahead of the sale, the bonds were rated Aa1 by Moody's
Investors Service and AA-plus by Fitch ratings.
The deal will be priced for retail investors on Tuesday and
for financial investors on Wednesday.
Other larger bond sales slated for next week include $399.3
million of new and refunding limited tax general obligation
bonds for the Las Vegas Valley Water District in Nevada pricing
on Wednesday through Citigroup.
The sale consists of $39.3 million of refunding bonds with
serial maturities from 2028 through 2032 and also a term loan
bond, according to the POS.
The offering also includes $360 million of new bonds with
serial maturities from 2015 through 2032 and two term loan bonds
due June 1, 2037 and June 1, 2042.
Austin, Texas, will sell $336 million of water and
wastewater system revenue refunding bonds on Wednesday through
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
The deal is structured with serial maturities from 2013
through 2042, according to the POS.
Competitive municipal bond sales are expected to total $2.7
billion in 163 issues next week.
The largest sale on the competitive calendar next week is a
$500 million Colorado general fund tax and revenue anticipation
note issue due June 27, 2013, pricing on Tuesday.
The biggest long-term sale is a two-part, $447 million
Columbus, Ohio, various purpose GO bond issue also pricing on
Tuesday.
The deal consists of $406 million of unlimited tax bonds
with serial maturities from 2014 through 2033, and $41 million
of limited tax bonds with serial maturities from 2014 through
2028, according to the POS.
Also on the calendar is a $290 million School District of
Miami-Dade County tax anticipation note issue scheduled to price
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)