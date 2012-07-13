July 13 U.S. municipal bond sales will total
$7.8 billion next week, down from this week's revised estimated
total of $8.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on
Friday.
Negotiated sales next week are estimated at $5 billion in 62
deals, dipping slightly from this week's revised estimated total
of $5.6 billion in 72 deals.
Topping the negotiated calendar is Illinois' sale of almost
$1.5 billion of unemployment insurance bond building receipts
revenue bonds to be sold in three series.
Illinois' deal, which will be used to pay off the state's
federal unemployment insurance loan, follows similar bond issues
sold by Michigan and Colorado this year.
The offering consists of $777.9 million of serial bonds
pricing through J.P. Morgan Securities and $542.8 million of
serial bonds and $172.4 million of term bonds pricing through
Citigroup.
All of the bonds will have a one-day retail order period on
Tuesday followed by institutional pricing on Wednesday.
The bonds are rated AA by Standard & Poor's Ratings Service
and AA-plus by Fitch ratings.
Other larger bond sales slated for next week include $540
million of transit system sales surtax revenue bonds for
Miami-Dade County, Florida.
Ahead of the sale, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the
bonds to A1 from Aa3 and revised the outlook to stable from
negative. Fitch also revised the outlook on the bonds' AA-minus
rating to stable from negative.
The issue will be priced for retail on Wednesday, with
institutional pricing on Thursday through J.P. Morgan.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will also sell $202.4
million of senior lien revenue bonds on Tuesday via Loop Capital
Markets.
(For the full negotiated sales calendar, please double-click
on )
Competitive municipal bond sales are expected to total $2.8
billion in 100 deals next week, up slightly from $2.7 billion in
163 issues this week.
The largest sale is a $1 billion, two-part New York State
Dormitory Authority state personal income tax revenue bond issue
pricing on Tuesday.
The deal consists of $982.5 million of tax-exempt bonds and
$61.9 million of taxable bonds.
Washington state will offer $591 million of general
obligation bonds mostly through competitive bidding on
Wednesday.
The deal consists of $274.1 million of tax-exempt various
purpose bonds with serial maturities from 2018 through 2037,
and $122 million of motor vehicle fuel tax bonds, according to
the preliminary official statement.
It also includes $78.5 million taxable refunding bonds with
serial maturities from 2013 through 2016, and $40.6 million of
taxable bonds with serial maturities from 2013 through 2018.
Another $75 million of motor vehicle fuel tax bonds will be
priced through Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Monday.
(For the full competitive sales calendar, please
double-click on )
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie in New York; Additional reporting by
Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish)