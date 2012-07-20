July 20 U.S. municipal bond sales will total $6.4 billion next week, down from this week's revised total of $7.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

Negotiated sales next week are expected at $4.6 billion in 67 deals, dipping slightly from this week's revised estimated total of $4.8 billion in 71 deals.

Topping the negotiated calendar is The Regents of the University of California's $900 million limited project revenue bond sale. The deal consists of $800 million in tax-exempt bonds, which is not subject to the alternative minimum tax, and $100 million of taxable bonds.

The offering will have a one-day retail order period on Wednesday, followed by institutional pricing on Thursday through lead manager Barclays Capital.

The second largest sale is a Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas International Airport $381 million joint revenue improvement bond issue. The deal will be priced on Wednesday via lead manager Barclays Capital.

Competitive municipal bond sales are expected to total $1.8 billion in 101 deals next week, down from $2.8 billion in 100 issues this week.

The largest sale is a $361.3 million Pennsylvania general obligation first refunding series of 2012 bond issue, slated to price on Tuesday.

The deal is structured in serial maturities from 2013 through 2023, and a term loan bond due Jan. 1, 2013, according to the preliminary official statement.

Ahead of the sale, Moody's Investors Service cut Pennsylvania's GO rating to Aa2 from Aa1, and revised its outlook to stable from negative. Standard & Poor's Ratings Service also revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its AA rating. Both credit rating agencies warned Pennsylvania about its increasing unfunded pension liabilities and its slow-growth economy.

