By Caryn Trokie
| July 27
July 27 U.S. municipal bond sales will total
$6.7 billion next week, up slightly from this week's revised
total of $6.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on
Friday.
Negotiated sales next week are estimated at $4.7 billion in
53 deals, up from this week's revised estimated total of $4.4
billion in 66 deals.
The Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority will sell $1.15
billion of general revenue refunding bonds for New York State's
Metropolitan Transportation Authority bridges and tunnels.
Goldman, Sachs & Co will hold a one-day retail order period
for the bonds on Wednesday, followed by institutional pricing on
Thursday.
The Michigan Finance Authority will offer $510 million of
state-aid revenue notes that are due Aug. 20, 2013, through
Morgan Stanley. Pricing is slated for Tuesday, according to a
spokesman for the authority.
Also next week, the New York Liberty Development Corp will
reoffer a bout $1.65 billion of multi-modal revenue bonds that
were issued to help rebuild the World Trade Center after the
Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. The deal, through Goldman Sachs,
consists of tax-exempt recovery zone debt and so-called liberty
bonds, which are part of $21 billion in federal incentives New
York City was granted to help rebuild after the attacks.
(For the full negotiated sales calendar, please double-click
on )
Competitive municipal bond sales are expected to total
nearly $2 billion in 98 deals next week, down from a revised
$2.1 billion in 102 issues this week.
The largest sale is a $728 million Maryland deal mainly
consisting of general obligation bonds that will largely be
priced through competitive bidding on Wednesday.
The sale consists of $430 million of tax-exempt bonds with
serial maturities from 2015 through 2027 and $188 million of
tax-exempt refunding bonds, according to the deal's preliminary
official statement.
It includes $20 million of taxable GOs due Aug. 1, 2015, and
$15 million of taxable qualified zone academy bonds maturing on
Aug. 1, 2027.
Citigroup will hold a retail order period on Friday for
another $75 million of tax-exempt bonds and whatever bonds are
not sold will be added to Wednesday's competitive sale,
according to a market source familiar with the sale.
These bonds have serial maturities from 2015 through 2027.
Ahead of the sale, Moody's Investors Service rated the bonds
Aaa with a negative outlook, while Standard & Poor's Ratings
Service and Fitch Ratings rated them AAA with a stable outlook.
(For the full competitive sales calendar, please
double-click on )
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Additional reporting by Joan
Gralla; Editing by Jan Paschal)