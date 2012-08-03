Aug 3 U.S. municipal bond sales will total $7.4 billion next week, up from this week's total of $6.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

Negotiated sales next week are estimated at $4.9 billion in 56 deals, up from this week's estimated total of $4.7 billion in 53 deals.

The week's biggest offering is a mostly tax-exempt, $1.2 billion future tax subordinate bond issue from the New York City Transitional Finance Authority.

The deal includes $750 million of bonds with serial maturities from 2013 through 2032 and $100 million of bonds due in 2014 through 2026, according to the preliminary official statement.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch will hold a two-day retail order period for the bonds on Monday and Tuesday, with institutional pricing on Wednesday.

Separately on Wednesday, the authority will offer $200 million of taxable bonds with serial maturities from 2017 through 2024, and $150 million of taxable qualified school construction bonds due Aug. 1, 2034 in competitive bidding, according to the POS.

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will sell $729 million of general airport senior lien revenue refunding bonds through Barclays on Wednesday.

The sale consists of nearly $697 million of bonds subject to the alternative minimum tax and $32 million of non-AMT bonds, according to the POS.

The bonds were rated A-minus with a negative outlook by Fitch Ratings.

Moody's Investors Service rates the bonds A2 with a stable outlook.

During the week of Aug. 20, the airport will sell $443.3 million of passenger facility charge revenue refunding bonds through Citigroup.

(For the full negotiated sales calendar, please double-click on )

Competitive municipal bond sales are expected to total $2.5 billion in 92 deals next week, up from $2 billion in 98 issues this week.

The state of Washington will sell $703 million of general obligation refunding bonds in a two-part deal on Tuesday.

The sale consists of $338.7 million of various purpose bonds due in 2013 and from 2016 through 2030, and $364.5 million of motor vehicle fuel tax bonds, due in serial maturities from 2013 through 2030, according to the POS.

Moody's rates the bonds Aa1, while Fitch rates them AA-plus with a negative outlook.

Also on Tuesday Minnesota will offer a three-part, $658.5 million GO bond issue.

The deal consists of $422 million of various purpose bonds and $234 million of trunk highway bonds, both with serial maturities from 2013 through 2032, according to the POS.

It also includes $2.5 million of taxable bonds maturing on Aug. 1, 2017.

Ahead of the sale the bonds were rated AA-plus with a stable outlook by Fitch. (For the full competitive sales calendar, please double-click on ) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)