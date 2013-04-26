April 26 U.S. municipal bond sales are expected to fall next week to $6.4 billion from this week's revised total of $7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates released on Friday. Negotiated sales next week are expected to total $5.3 billion in 79 issues, compared with a revised $4.6 billion in 89 deals this week. Citigroup on Tuesday will price $1.2 billion of Midwestern disaster revenue bonds for the Iowa Finance Authority. The sale consists of three term bonds due on Dec. 1, 2019, 2022 and 2025 respectively, according to the preliminary official statement. Another large sale will be $402 million of taxable bonds for President and Fellows of Harvard College in Massachusetts. The sale consists of $50 million of bonds due Oct. 1, 2023, $100 million of bonds due Oct. 1, 2031, and $252 million of bonds due Oct. 1, 2037, according to the POS. The bonds will be priced through lead manager JP Morgan Securities. A day for the sale has yet to be determined. On Tuesday, Stanford University will sell a total of $270 million of tax-exempt revenue bonds through the California Educational Facilities Authority. The sale consists of $200 million of series U-3, $40 million of series U-4 and $30 million of series S-2 bonds. Separately, the university will issue on Wednesday $150 million of taxable bonds. All of the bonds will priced via lead manager Goldman Sachs & Co. Competitive deals are expected to total $1.1 billion in 61 sales compared with a revised $2.4 billion in 99 issues in the week ended April 26. New Jersey will sell $350 million of general obligation bonds with serial maturities from 2014 through 2033 on May 1, according to the POS. The deal had originally had been slated to price on April 23, but was postponed to let the market absorb two large sales that were priced earlier in the month. "There were two big offerings earlier in the month and the calendar looked a little crowded this week," said Bill Quinn, a spokesman for the New Jersey Treasury Department. "The state wanted to give the market a chance to digest these two deals." The state had recently sold $284.3 million of New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority lease revenue bonds and $877 million of New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority bonds. Moody's Investors Service rates the bonds Aa3 with a stable outlook. Fitch Ratings assigned an AA-minus rating and a stable outlook.