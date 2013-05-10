NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. municipal bond sales are
expected to rise next week to $6.8 billion from this week's
total of $5.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates
released on Friday.
Negotiated sales next week are expected to total $5.3
billion in 91 issues, compared with $3.78 billion in 79 deals
this week.
The Chicago Board of Education will sell nearly $400 million
of variable-rate debt in three series through lead manager J.P.
Morgan Securities.
A pricing date has yet to be determined. The debt was rated
A2 by Moody's Investors Service with a negative outlook.
On Thursday, Morgan Stanley will price $366.5 million of
joint revenue improvement bonds for the Dallas/Forth Worth
International Airport.
The bonds have serial maturities from 2026 through 2050,
according to the preliminary official statement.
Among other large sales next week is a city of Los Angeles
$344.3 million wastewater system subordinate revenue refunding
bonds deal through Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Tuesday.
Competitive deals are expected to total $1.5 billion in 133
sales compared with $2 billion in 109 issues in the week ended
May 10.
On Thursday, the Virginia Housing Development Authority
will remarket $310 million of commonwealth mortgage bonds.
The bonds carry tender dates in July, September, October and
December, after which the bonds will be converted to a
fixed-rate mode or new variable-rate mode, according to the POS.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation
Authority will sell $147.5 million of Proposition C sales tax
revenue refunding bonds on Tuesday.
The bonds carry serial maturities from 2014 through 2023,
according to the POS.