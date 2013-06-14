NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. municipal bond sales are
expected to fall to $6.6 billion next week from this week's
total of $8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates
released on Friday.
Negotiated sales next week are expected to total $5.3
billion in 80 issues, compared with nearly $5.65 billion in 81
deals this week.
The California Health Facilities Authority will sell $763.6
million of revenue bonds for the St. Joseph Health System
through lead manager Morgan Stanley. A day for the sale has yet
to be determined.
On Monday, Moody's Investors Service revised the system's
outlook to positive from stable, citing the expectation of an
improved balance sheet, as well as debt and operating measures
which could lead to an upgrade.
The bonds are rated A1 by Moody's, AA-plus by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services and AA-minus by Fitch Ratings, with a
stable outlook from S&P and Fitch.
After a one-day retail order period on Monday, the New York
City Municipal Water Finance Authority will sell $400 million of
water and sewer system second general resolution revenue bonds
through lead manager Citigroup.
Among other large deals next week is a Dallas/Fort Worth
International Airport $366.99 million joint revenue improvement
bond issue, pricing on Thursday via lead manager Jefferies LLC.
The deal is structured with serial maturities from 2026
through 2045, according to the preliminary official statement.
Competitive deals are expected to total $1.3 billion in 131
sales, compared with almost $2.37 billion in 170 issues in the
week ended June 14.
On Tuesday, New Mexico will sell $200.1 million of bonds
competitively, as well. Details were not available.