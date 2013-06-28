NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. municipal bond sales for the week of July 1 are expected to drop dramatically to $1.49 billion from the $11.6 billion sold this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday, largely due to the Independence Day holiday and hesitation about interest rates. Next week's total is the lowest since the $155 million sold the week of Jan. 2, 2013. Because of the federal holiday on Thursday, all the week's sales were pushed into Monday and Tuesday. The rise in interest rates over the last two weeks is also causing issuers to lose their appetite for selling new bonds and refinancing existing debt. The negotiated total for the week of July 1 is $904.5 million in 15 deals, down from this week's revised total of $10 billion in 77 sales. The negotiated day-to-day calendar, by comparison, is now $3.2 billion in 35 issues. The largest negotiated deal for next week - New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority $332.7 million transportation revenue bond deal - was postponed from the week of June 17 along with a raft of other sales. The MTA is expected to sell the bonds through RBC Capital Markets, with a retail order period on July 1. After Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week that the central bank could reduce its monetary stimulus, investors fled municipal bonds, which in turn sent yields to two-year highs. Balking at the rising borrowing costs, many issuers yanked their debt sales. Originally, the market had expected deals to total $14 billion this week, a weekly high for 2013, but at least six deals were postponed and Indiana's Posey County opted to privately place $1.3 billion of notes. Last week, nine deals totaling $2.3 billion were postponed. Meanwhile, the two-year rush to refinance old debt at lower interest rates is ending as yields march upward. Refunding deals in June 2013 totaled $11.37 billion, less than half the $27.27 billion in June 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data. Only two sales on next week's negotiated calendar are for refunding bonds. Mount San Antonio Community College District in California will refund $120.5 million general obligation bonds, with the sale scheduled for Tuesday. Sherman County Unified School District will include a refunding component in its $15 million of debt scheduled to price on Monday. Yields began falling by the middle of this week, and analysts expect issuers to return to market soon. The recent rate rise is also bringing in buyers. "The yield ratios of AAA munis to Treasuries - except for five years - are all well over 100 percent, which may attract traders or even corporate investors, potentially setting a floor to recent declines," said James Colby, portfolio manager with Market Vectors ETFs, in a note. "I think the sudden rise in rates may postpone many new issues, which could reduce the strain on Wall Street balance sheets and free up room to provide more liquidity." On Thursday, top-rated 30-year bonds yielded 108.2 percent of comparable Treasuries, according to Municipal Market Data, a Thomson Reuters company. Because municipal bonds are not taxed, they usually pay lower yields than Treasuries. Competitive deals for the July 1 week are expected to total $585.3 million in 20 sales, compared with revised $1.54 billion in 85 issues in the week of June 24. The largest competitive sale will be $500 million of Colorado general fund tax and revenue anticipation notes, expected to sell on July 2.