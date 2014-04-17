April 17 U.S. municipal bond sales will increase
to $8 billion next week, led by a $1.16 billion deal from New
Jersey's Economic Development Authority that will help the
recently-downgraded state save money on its strained budget.
New Jersey's taxable and tax-exempt school facilities
construction bonds, nearly all of which are refunding bonds, are
slated to be sold in three series through lead manager Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
About $632 million of the bonds are taxable, while $527
million is tax-free debt. Proceeds from the sales, along with
three unrated bank loans, will allow the state to shave about
$40 million off its budget in fiscal 2014 and $284 million in
fiscal 2015, according to Moody's Investors Service, which has
assigned an A1 rating with a negative outlook to the deal.
The transactions will also shorten the final maturity on the
debt by eight years and provide $28 million of net present value
savings from fiscal 2016 through fiscal 2030, the credit rating
agency said.
In addition to the refunding bonds, about $60 million of new
debt will finance construction of K-12 school capital projects.
Standard & Poor's Investors Services downgraded New Jersey's
general obligation debt to 'A+' on April 9. Despite the credit
cut, however, the state's cost of borrowing has dropped
alongside falling yields in the broader $3.7 trillion municipal
bond market.
New Jersey's 10-year bonds started the year yielding 3.08
percent, according to Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson
Reuters. The rate has fallen since then, even after the
downgrade, hitting 2.60 percent as of April 16.
In conjunction with the GO downgrade, S&P also dropped its
rating on the authority's outstanding debt to 'A' with a
negative outlook from 'A+' with a stable outlook.
Overall, the muni calendar next week is far larger than the
$2.4 billion sold this week, with the beginning of the Passover
holiday and a closed market in recognition of Good Friday,
according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Thursday.
This year has been marked by low issuance levels.
Approximately $4.5 million in municipal issues have come to
market each week on average this year, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Only the week of March 9 experienced higher sales,
when Puerto Rico sold $3.5 billion of bonds in a heavily
oversubscribed deal.
The second-largest sale next week hails from Illinois, where
the state on Monday will sell $750 million of tax-exempt general
obligation bonds in an issue managed by Wells Fargo Securities.
The bonds have serial maturities from 2015 through 2039.
Earlier this month, Illinois sold $250 million of general
obligation bonds in competitive bidding that fetched a true
interest cost of 4.08 percent for bonds carrying the same
maturities. That's a lower overall interest rate than the state
received for a debt sale in February, when a sale of $1 billion
of GO bonds resulted in an overall interest rate of 4.46
percent.
Fitch Ratings assigned an 'A-' rating with a negative
outlook to the bonds coming to market next week.
Also next week, the Texas Public Finance Authority will
issue $700 million of tax-exempt unemployment compensation
obligation assessment revenue refunding bonds. The bonds, which
are being issued on behalf of the Texas Workforce Commission,
have been rated triple-A by all three ratings agencies. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch will be the lead manager.
Next week's negotiated calendar totals about $5.9 billion,
with the competitive sales estimated to total $2.2 billion.
Leading the competitive calendar is the state of California,
which plans to sell a total of $750 million in taxable and
tax-exempt various purpose GO bonds on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut and Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris
Reese)