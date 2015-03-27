March 27 The U.S. municipal bond issuance next week will top $8 billion for the sixth-straight week, boosting already strong supply for the month of March, according to Thomson Reuters data on Friday.

States, cities, schools and other issuers will offer an estimated $8.2 billion of debt, down from about $9.62 billion this week. Issuance of nearly $40 billion so far in March is already the biggest monthly volume in the first quarter of 2015. Year-to-date supply of $100.5 billion is 68 percent higher than in the same period last year, with refundings accounting for the bulk of the issuance.

Next week's biggest offering is $765 million of California Department of Water Resources power supply revenue bonds pricing through JP Morgan Securities on Wednesday. The double-A-rated bonds will be sold with maturities in 2021 and 2022, according to the preliminary official statement.

Another issue of power supply revenue bonds will be sold by the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency. The $585 million of refunding bonds are slated for pricing on Tuesday through Citigroup. The issue's preliminary structure has serial maturities from 2017 through 2035.

Topping the competitive calendar is Utah's $223.6 million general obligation refunding bond issue selling on Tuesday. The triple-A-rated bonds carry maturities in 2019 and in 2022 through 2026.

U.S. bond markets will shutter at midday on April 3 for Good Friday. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernard Orr)