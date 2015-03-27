March 27 The U.S. municipal bond issuance next
week will top $8 billion for the sixth-straight week, boosting
already strong supply for the month of March, according to
Thomson Reuters data on Friday.
States, cities, schools and other issuers will offer an
estimated $8.2 billion of debt, down from about $9.62 billion
this week. Issuance of nearly $40 billion so far in March is
already the biggest monthly volume in the first quarter of 2015.
Year-to-date supply of $100.5 billion is 68 percent higher than
in the same period last year, with refundings accounting for the
bulk of the issuance.
Next week's biggest offering is $765 million of California
Department of Water Resources power supply revenue bonds pricing
through JP Morgan Securities on Wednesday. The double-A-rated
bonds will be sold with maturities in 2021 and 2022, according
to the preliminary official statement.
Another issue of power supply revenue bonds will be sold by
the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency. The $585 million of
refunding bonds are slated for pricing on Tuesday through
Citigroup. The issue's preliminary structure has serial
maturities from 2017 through 2035.
Topping the competitive calendar is Utah's $223.6 million
general obligation refunding bond issue selling on Tuesday. The
triple-A-rated bonds carry maturities in 2019 and in 2022
through 2026.
U.S. bond markets will shutter at midday on April 3 for Good
Friday.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernard Orr)