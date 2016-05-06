By Rory Carroll
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 6 San Francisco Public
Utilities Commission next week will issue $240 million in
wastewater revenue "green" bonds, the first infrastructure
municipal bonds to meet specific criteria under a new
environmental standard for water projects.
The certification comes from the London-based Climate Bonds
Initiative, which developed the standard using a technical
working group of academics and experts in the sector.
The commission is planning a competitive sale of $308
million of revenue bonds, of which $240 million meets the green
certification.
Green bonds are still relatively new in the $3.7 trillion
U.S. municipal bond market.
In February, the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority
issued a $500 million green bond, which was certified under the
Climate Bonds Standard's low carbon transportation criteria.
Terms and conditions, as well as disclosure practices, vary
widely in the emerging green bond muni market, Moody's Investors
Service said in a report last week.
Moody's surveyed 15 muni green bond transactions from 14
entities in 2013 and 2014. Timely reporting is not the norm, and
issuers of seven of those transactions "have still not published
reports that we could find," Moody's said.
Money from next week's sale will be used to repair and
rebuild the ocean-side city of San Francisco's sewer system,
protecting it from rising sea levels and intense rainfall that
could result from global climate change.
Currently, more than 300 miles of San Francisco's sewers are
over 100 years old and were not constructed to withstand major
earthquakes or the impacts of climate change, according to an
analysis by Sustainalytics.
Last month, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services upgraded the
commission's wastewater enterprise revenue bonds from AA-minus
to AA.
"We're upgrading our credit ratings, we're upgrading our
bond standards, and most importantly, we're upgrading our aging
wastewater infrastructure," said Harlan L. Kelly, Jr., general
manager of San Francisco's sewer system.
"Our infrastructure was built to last a hundred years; it's
only fitting that we use the latest, most innovative financing
techniques to ensure our city's sewer system lasts for the next
100 years," he said.
Overall, an estimated $8.09 billion of debt will hit the
U.S. municipal bond market next week, according to preliminary
Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by James Dalgleish)