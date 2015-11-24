NEW YORK Nov 24 Guggenheim Securities is
closing its municipal markets sales and trading desk, laying off
members of the team as part of a strategic overview of its
operations, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said
on Tuesday.
"Trading has been very thin in this business. It is a low
margin business that has been around since around 2008," the
source said.
Municipal bonds are a high-grade tax-free fixed income
market with a total value of approximately $3.7 trillion.
"The Guggenheim team is small," the source said, without
saying how many people would lose their jobs.
"I suspect this is part of strategic review. Guggenheim is
not going to be a bulge-bracket investment firm," the source
said.
News of the closing of the municipal bond desk was first
reported by Bloomberg.
There are 500 people who work for Guggenheim Securities,
which was created as a legal entity in 2009 and is part of the
2,500 person strong investment firm, Guggenheim Partners, which
manages $240 billion in assets.
(Reporting by Municipal Bonds Team; Editing by Chris Reese)