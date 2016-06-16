June 16 The yield on top-rated municipal bonds
due in 10 years dropped to 1.42 percent on Thursday, joining
30-year bonds in reaching record lows on Municipal Market Data's
benchmark triple-A scale.
The five-basis-point fall in the 10-year yield pushed it
below the previous record low of 1.47 percent set in November
2012, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters. The 30-year
bond yield continued its recent move to all-time lows, ending
Thursday at 2.13 percent.
The market where states, cities, schools, and other
municipal issuers sell bonds has been in rally mode as
cash-heavy investors chase low supplies of debt.
