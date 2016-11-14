FOREX-Dollar perks up from 7-week low, U.S. GDP in focus
* U.S. GDP due later in the day, Japan CPI better than expected
Nov 14 U.S. municipal bond prices plummeted on Monday, pushing yields up as much as 20 basis points, according to a preliminary read on Monday of Municipal Market Data's (MMD) benchmark scale.
The tax-free bond market was hit with heavy selling spurred by indications that tax legislation would be on the fast-track after President-elect Donald Trump takes office, according to Randy Smolik, a MMD analyst.
"Lower tax rates are not a friendly thing to hear for the tax-exempt market," he said. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
