CHICAGO Aug 8 U.S. municipal bond prices jumped on Monday, cutting yields as much as 4 basis points, according to a preliminary read by Municipal Market Data.

Munis followed U.S. Treasuries higher in the wake of Friday's downgrade of the United States' top rating by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

"It's still kind of squirrelly out there," said Randy Smolik, a MMD analyst, adding that it was unclear how the market will react to specific muni rating actions S&P has yet to announce in connection with the United States' downgrade.

Prices were higher on longer maturities of top-rated tax-exempt debt, where yields could slide 2 to 4 basis points, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Jacob Alpert, an executive vice president at M.R. Beal & Co in New York, said munis were in a wait and see mode in a market that continues to experience a low supply of new debt.

"What's going to test the market? Is it new supply? No. Is it going to be bid-wanted lists? Maybe," he said, adding that a couple of bigger lists were circulating on Monday.

