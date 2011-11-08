Nov 8 Property tax collections in the second
quarter fell on a year-over-year basis for the first time since
1979 -- when California limited assessments -- and further
weakness likely lies ahead, according to a report.
This revenue, which so many schools and towns depend on, is
slipping with the values of homes.
The Goldman, Sachs & Co report, issued Monday, offered
homeowners a bleak outlook: "Since most of this weakness
relates to the catch up of assessed values to the actual house
prices, additional declines seem likely for some time."
The second quarter data -- the most recent available --
marked the third quarter in a row of declines.
The report mirrored other studies that found some softness
in state tax revenue. Combining this factor with the dip in
property tax collections suggests the state and local sectors
will have a negative effect on the nation's gross domestic
product until the second half of 2012, the report said.
Though homeowners in states from California to New York
have been known to complain about high property taxes, the size
of the declines may disappoint them.
"The weakening in local government finances from the
unwinding of inflated property tax revenues is likely to be
more gradual than the sharp decline in income and sales tax
revenues that states experienced in late 2008 and 2009," the
Goldman Sachs report said.
The latest sales tax data, for the third quarter, found a
bit of underperformance.
The report looked at the top 20 states -- which account for
78 percent of collections.
"Results vary greatly across states but after several
quarters of strong revenue growth state tax collections look a
bit softer in the third quarter at around 7 percent growth year
on year," the report said.
In the second quarter, collections were up about 10 percent
on a year-over-year basis.
In the municipal primary market on Tuesday, Goldman, Sachs
received the official award on the $1.219 billion New York
Liberty Development Corp multi-modal Liberty revenue refunding
bonds for the 3 World Trade Center Project. The bonds were
priced with an initial term rate of 0.27 percent.
Goldman also got the formal award on $112.97 million LDC
multi-modal Liberty revenue refunding bonds for the World Trade
Center Project's Towers 3 and 4. The issue was priced with an
initial term rate of 0.28 percent.
On Tuesday, Citigroup Global Markets took orders from
individual investors for a second day for the New York City
Transitional Finance Authority's $600 million of tax-exempt
future tax bonds. The issue was priced with a top yield of 4
percent in the 2033 maturity, according to a market source. The
institutional pricing is set for Wednesday.
The TFA will also offer $200 million of future tax secured
taxable subordinate bonds and $100 million of taxable qualified
school construction bonds in competitive bidding on Wednesday.
In Tuesday's secondary market for municipal bonds, prices
were mostly lower, pushing yields slightly higher on Municipal
Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale.
Yields on top-rated 10-year bonds ended unchanged at 2.29
percent, while 30-year yields rose 3 basis points to 3.73
percent, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla in New York; Additional reporting by
Chip Barnett; Editing by James Dalgleish)