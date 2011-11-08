Nov 8 Property tax collections in the second quarter fell on a year-over-year basis for the first time since 1979 -- when California limited assessments -- and further weakness likely lies ahead, according to a report.

This revenue, which so many schools and towns depend on, is slipping with the values of homes.

The Goldman, Sachs & Co report, issued Monday, offered homeowners a bleak outlook: "Since most of this weakness relates to the catch up of assessed values to the actual house prices, additional declines seem likely for some time."

The second quarter data -- the most recent available -- marked the third quarter in a row of declines.

The report mirrored other studies that found some softness in state tax revenue. Combining this factor with the dip in property tax collections suggests the state and local sectors will have a negative effect on the nation's gross domestic product until the second half of 2012, the report said.

Though homeowners in states from California to New York have been known to complain about high property taxes, the size of the declines may disappoint them.

"The weakening in local government finances from the unwinding of inflated property tax revenues is likely to be more gradual than the sharp decline in income and sales tax revenues that states experienced in late 2008 and 2009," the Goldman Sachs report said.

The latest sales tax data, for the third quarter, found a bit of underperformance.

The report looked at the top 20 states -- which account for 78 percent of collections.

"Results vary greatly across states but after several quarters of strong revenue growth state tax collections look a bit softer in the third quarter at around 7 percent growth year on year," the report said.

In the second quarter, collections were up about 10 percent on a year-over-year basis.

In the municipal primary market on Tuesday, Goldman, Sachs received the official award on the $1.219 billion New York Liberty Development Corp multi-modal Liberty revenue refunding bonds for the 3 World Trade Center Project. The bonds were priced with an initial term rate of 0.27 percent.

Goldman also got the formal award on $112.97 million LDC multi-modal Liberty revenue refunding bonds for the World Trade Center Project's Towers 3 and 4. The issue was priced with an initial term rate of 0.28 percent.

On Tuesday, Citigroup Global Markets took orders from individual investors for a second day for the New York City Transitional Finance Authority's $600 million of tax-exempt future tax bonds. The issue was priced with a top yield of 4 percent in the 2033 maturity, according to a market source. The institutional pricing is set for Wednesday.

The TFA will also offer $200 million of future tax secured taxable subordinate bonds and $100 million of taxable qualified school construction bonds in competitive bidding on Wednesday.

In Tuesday's secondary market for municipal bonds, prices were mostly lower, pushing yields slightly higher on Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale.

Yields on top-rated 10-year bonds ended unchanged at 2.29 percent, while 30-year yields rose 3 basis points to 3.73 percent, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Joan Gralla in New York; Additional reporting by Chip Barnett; Editing by James Dalgleish)