NEW YORK, Sept 5 Issuance of new debt in the municipal bond market is set for a relatively modest $3.2 billion next week, with the usual pick-up in supply after the summer months yet to materialize, according to Thomson Reuters Data.

Next week's issuance is below the weekly average this year of around $5.5 billion but above the muted issuance during the holiday-shortened first week of September. During those four days issuance was estimated at around $2.3 billion.

The municipal market outperformed the Treasury market in August due in part to supply of new debt not meeting demand. Whether issuance accelerates into the end of the year could depend to a large degree on interest rates.

"We continue to believe that the pace of issuance will likely moderate if, as our economics team projects, interest rates begin to rise later this year," said Chris Mauro, head of U.S. municipals strategy at RBC.

"However, if municipal rates remain low for the balance of the year, we believe that 2014 issuance could exceed our initial $285 billion projection and reach $300 billion or more by year-end," Mauro said.

Issuance last year totaled $312 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Muni/Treasury ratio, a measure of municipal bond performance compared to Treasuries, was 90.8 percent in the 10-year maturity at the start of August compared to 88.5 percent at the end of the month. That indicates Treasury yields rose and prices fell relative to muni yields and prices. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)