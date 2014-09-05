NEW YORK, Sept 5 Issuance of new debt in the
municipal bond market is set for a relatively modest $3.2
billion next week, with the usual pick-up in supply after the
summer months yet to materialize, according to Thomson Reuters
Data.
Next week's issuance is below the weekly average this year
of around $5.5 billion but above the muted issuance during the
holiday-shortened first week of September. During those four
days issuance was estimated at around $2.3 billion.
The municipal market outperformed the Treasury market in
August due in part to supply of new debt not meeting demand.
Whether issuance accelerates into the end of the year could
depend to a large degree on interest rates.
"We continue to believe that the pace of issuance will
likely moderate if, as our economics team projects, interest
rates begin to rise later this year," said Chris Mauro, head of
U.S. municipals strategy at RBC.
"However, if municipal rates remain low for the balance of
the year, we believe that 2014 issuance could exceed our initial
$285 billion projection and reach $300 billion or more by
year-end," Mauro said.
Issuance last year totaled $312 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The Muni/Treasury ratio, a measure of municipal bond
performance compared to Treasuries, was 90.8 percent in the
10-year maturity at the start of August compared to 88.5 percent
at the end of the month. That indicates Treasury yields rose and
prices fell relative to muni yields and prices.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)