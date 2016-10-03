(Adds rankings for Citigroup, Wells Fargo, NYC authority)
Oct 3 Debt issuance by states, cities, schools
and other issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market totaled
$323.4 billion in the first three quarters of 2016, a 7.4
percent increase from the same period in 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters data on Monday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top underwriter of
muni bonds during 2016's first nine months with 408 deals,
totaling nearly $50 billion.
Citigroup came in second with 428 deals totaling $37.6
billion. Wells Fargo & Co, which stands to lose
underwriting business due to a sales scandal, ranked fifth with
244 deals totaling $20.85 billion.
So far, California's treasurer and Illinois' governor have
suspended the bank from underwriting their states' bonds, while
the city of Chicago could take up a two-year ban as soon as this
week.
Wells Fargo staff opened checking, savings and credit card
accounts without customer approval for years to satisfy
managers' demand for new business, according to a $190 million
settlement with regulators reached on Sept. 8.
California was the biggest debt issuer in the first nine
months of 2016 with 10 deals totaling $7.27 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters data. New York City's Transitional Finance
Authority ranked second, with 14 deals totaling $4.75 billion.
