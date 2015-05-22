CHICAGO May 22 Chicago will get its first taste
of selling debt in the U.S. municipal bond market after its
credit rating was dropped to "junk" by Moody's Investors Service
when it converts $805.7 million of variable-rate bonds to
fixed-rate next week.
Competitive and negotiated sales, including notes, will
reach $6.34 billion in a holiday-shortened week, according to
data compiled by Thomson Reuters. U.S. markets are shut on
Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.
Moody's downgraded Chicago's general obligation rating to
Ba1 on May 12, triggering $2.2 billion in accelerated debt and
fee payments by Chicago to banks.
The bond conversion is aimed at terminating bank letters of
credit and swaps used to hedge interest-rate risk on the
variable-rate debt. New forbearance agreements with the banks
give Chicago until June 8 to complete the conversion.
The bonds, which will be priced on Wednesday through lead
underwriter Bank of America Merrill Lynch, are likely to come
cheap with fat yields.
The city's bonds have been trading at yields about 300 basis
points over the U.S. municipal bond market's benchmark triple-A
scale, according to Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson
Reuters. Still, city officials are optimistic.
"Recent trading in Chicago bonds show interest rates
normalizing as investors learn more about the ability of Mayor
(Rahm) Emanuel and his finance team to adapt and manage through
the effects of the Moody's downgrade," a Chicago official said
on Thursday.
The Chicago Board of Education, which has also had its
credit ratings downgraded, was socked with high interest rates
in recent bond sales. Yields in a nearly $300 million GO bond
issue priced in April topped out at 5.63 percent for bonds due
in 2039. That yield was 283 basis points over the benchmark
scale.
Offering documents for the upcoming Chicago debt conversion
indicate the bonds will be rated by Standard & Poor's, Fitch
Ratings and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, all of which still have
investment grade ratings for the city's GO debt, but not
Moody's.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Edward Krudy in New
York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)