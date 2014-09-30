CHICAGO, Sept 30 U.S. municipal bond sales in
September totaled $21.47 billion, a 13.7 percent increase from a
year ago, but 5.3 percent lower than in August, according to
preliminary Thomson Reuters data on Tuesday.
September volume brought 2014's third quarter debt sales by
states, cities, schools and other issuers to $70.46 billion, a
15.2 percent drop from the second quarter.
Year-to-date volume was $213.7 billion, down 10.4 percent
from the same period in 2013. Refunding bonds outpaced new money
debt at $116 billion versus $97.6 billion. However, refundings
were 11.8 percent less than in the first three quarters of 2013.
Demand remains strong, with municipal bond funds reporting
weekly net outflows just two times since early April, according
to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. In the latest week, funds
reported net inflows of $588.7 million.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)