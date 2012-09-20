Sept 20 The U.S. municipal bond market shrank
slightly in the second quarter of 2012, to $3.726 trillion from
$3.732 trillion the previous quarter, according to Federal
Reserve estimates released on Thursday.
The current amount of outstanding debt issued by states,
municipalities, authorities and others is slightly lower than it
was during the same quarter in 2011, when it stood at nearly
$3.751 trillion, according to the Fed.
For the fifth quarter in a row, households shed municipal
bonds, jettisoning $70.5 billion of the debt in the second
quarter of 2012 after dropping a revised $204.6 billion in the
first quarter.
At the same time, banks, property-casualty insurance
companies and mutual funds all acquired municipal bonds. In the
second quarter, banks gained $81.4 billion, property-casualty
insurance companies $2.2 billion and mutual funds $83.3 billion.
State and local government retirement funds also acquired
municipal bonds, adding $7.8 billion in the second quarter of
2012.