By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK Oct 2 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
said on Wednesday that several of its operated
exchanges briefly declared "self-help" against the Chicago Board
Options Exchange.
Self-help, which occurs when an exchange is dealing with
internal problems processing trades and need to send orders
through alternate venues, was declared by Nasdaq OMX PHLX,
Nasdaq OMX BX Options and Nasdaq Options market systems at about
9:42 a.m. (1342 GMT).
Each of the Nasdaq operated exchanges later revoked the
self-help declaration by 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT).
A notification on the CBOE's website said there was a market
data issue that lasted about 12 minutes which resulted in quotes
and last sales not being disseminated to the Options Price
Reporting Authority.
The notice further said the issue did not interrupt trading
on the CBOE and all systems are operating normally.