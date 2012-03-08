NEW YORK, March 8 The Nasdaq OMX Group said after the close on Thursday that due to an undefined internal issue, some orders did not receive the best price available for a minute after the stock market open.

"It is possible that some orders could have traded through, or not have been routed to, the NYSE quote when it was at the inside," which is the best price available in the U.S. equity marketplace, according to a notice from Nasdaq. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)