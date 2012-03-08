BRIEF-Heat Biologics presents immune data on bladder cancer drug
* Researchers reported that hs-410, in combination with bcg, continues to be generally well-tolerated
NEW YORK, March 8 The Nasdaq OMX Group said after the close on Thursday that due to an undefined internal issue, some orders did not receive the best price available for a minute after the stock market open.
"It is possible that some orders could have traded through, or not have been routed to, the NYSE quote when it was at the inside," which is the best price available in the U.S. equity marketplace, according to a notice from Nasdaq. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
Feb 17 Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 3.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by charges, including for asset impairment and restructuring.
* Northern Dynasty Minerals-responded to "criticism" of its pebble copper and gold project in february 14 report by kerrisdale capital management