* AECO up C$0.02 at C$1.79/GJ

* Export prices rise

CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 Canadian spot natural gas rose on Tuesday as producers again injected gas into storage in Alberta, a month earlier than usual.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.79 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.76 and C$1.81 a GJ.

Environment Canada said temperatures in Toronto are expected to stay well above seasonal average lows for the next six days. Southern Alberta lows will also be warmer than average through Monday.

The U.S. National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for more than the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only on the West Coast.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.85 billion cubic feet, 44 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.19 bcf into the system and a net 74 mmcf was injected storage facilities in the province.

Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to average $2.64 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.27 per mmBtu, up 5 cents.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 3/20/12 3/19/12 Bal. March C$1.76-1.81 C$1.74-1.79 April C$1.79-1.84 C$1.82-1.87 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.84-2.89 C$2.88-2.93 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)