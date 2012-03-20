* AECO up C$0.02 at C$1.79/GJ
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 Canadian spot natural
gas rose on Tuesday as producers again injected gas into storage
in Alberta, a month earlier than usual.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.79 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.76 and C$1.81 a GJ.
Environment Canada said temperatures in Toronto are expected
to stay well above seasonal average lows for the next six days.
Southern Alberta lows will also be warmer than average through
Monday.
The U.S. National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Monday again called for above or much-above-normal
readings for more than the eastern two-thirds of the nation and
below-normal readings only on the West Coast.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.85 billion cubic
feet, 44 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.19 bcf into the system and a net 74
mmcf was injected storage facilities in the province.
Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to average $2.64 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.27 per mmBtu, up 5 cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 3/20/12 3/19/12
Bal. March C$1.76-1.81 C$1.74-1.79
April C$1.79-1.84 C$1.82-1.87
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.84-2.89 C$2.88-2.93
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)