* AECO rises C$0.02 to C$1.83/GJ

* Export prices fall

CALGARY, Alberta, May 4 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Friday as short-term supply tightened in Alberta.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.83 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.72 and C$1.90 a GJ.

Prices have climbed 29 percent since touching a 10-year low of C$1.42/GJ on April 20 on higher demand and strengthening futures prices.

Southern Alberta lows will be mostly above the seasonal average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Toronto low temperatures are forecast to be warmer than normal through Wednesday.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.97 billion cubic feet, 834 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.99 bcf into the system and a net 345 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $2.48 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.10 per mmBtu, down 9 cents.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 5/04/12 5/03/12 Bal. May C$1.72-1.77 C$1.76-1.81 June C$1.74-1.79 C$1.76-1.81 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.81-2.86 C$2.79-2.84 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)