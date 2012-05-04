* AECO rises C$0.02 to C$1.83/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, May 4 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Friday as short-term supply tightened in
Alberta.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.83 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.72 and C$1.90 a GJ.
Prices have climbed 29 percent since touching a 10-year low
of C$1.42/GJ on April 20 on higher demand and strengthening
futures prices.
Southern Alberta lows will be mostly above the seasonal
average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Toronto
low temperatures are forecast to be warmer than normal through
Wednesday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.97 billion cubic
feet, 834 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.99 bcf into the system and a net 345
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $2.48 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.10 per mmBtu, down 9
cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 5/04/12 5/03/12
Bal. May C$1.72-1.77 C$1.76-1.81
June C$1.74-1.79 C$1.76-1.81
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.81-2.86 C$2.79-2.84
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)