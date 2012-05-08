* AECO falls C$0.04 to C$1.71/GJ

* Export prices fall

CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Tuesday on forecasts calling for mild temperatures in most markets.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.71 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.70 and C$1.75 a GJ.

Southern Alberta lows are expected to be at or above normal for five of the next six days, Environment Canada said. Toronto low temperatures are forecast to be above normal on Wednesday and will then run at or a few degrees below the seasonal average through Monday.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.69 billion cubic feet, 109 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.84 bcf into the system and a net 841 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell a penny to average $2.50 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.04 per mmBtu, down 1 cent.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 5/08/12 5/07/12 Bal. May C$1.69-1.74 C$1.74-1.79 June C$1.74-1.79 C$1.76-1.81 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.82-2.87 C$2.84-2.89 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)