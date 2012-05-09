* AECO rises C$0.17 to C$1.88/GJ

* Export prices gain

CALGARY, ALberta, May 9 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Wednesday as futures strengthened, short-term Alberta supplies tightened and forecasters called for cool weather in the next few days.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 17 Canadian cents to average C$1.88 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.82 and C$1.93 a GJ.

Southern Alberta lows are expected around normal or below through Saturday, then get warmer, Environment Canada said. Toronto low temperatures are forecast to be below normal for the next two days, before rising to seasonal values or higher.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.5 billion cubic feet, 290 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 1.05 billion cubic feet was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were also higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose a dime to average $2.60 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.20 per mmBtu, up 16 cents.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 5/09/12 5/08/12 Bal. May C$1.89-1.94 C$1.69-1.74 June C$1.89-1.94 C$1.74-1.79 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.90-2.95 C$2.82-2.87 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bernard Orr)