* AECO rises C$0.05 to C$1.92/GJ

* Export prices mixed

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Tuesday on lower short-term supply in Alberta and strengthening futures.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 5 Canadian cents to average C$1.92 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.90 and C$1.95 a GJ.

Southern Alberta low temperatures are expected to be at or above normal for five of the next six days, Environment Canada said. Other than on Thursday, Toronto lows are forecast at warmer-than-average values through Monday.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.85 billion cubic feet, 52 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.74 bcf into the system and a net 1.04 bcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, was unchanged at an average $2.62 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border rose 4 cents to average $2.19 per mmBtu.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 5/15/12 5/14/12 Bal. May C$1.93-1.98 C$1.84-1.89 June C$1.91-1.96 C$1.90-1.95 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.93-2.98 C$2.92-2.97 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Dale Hudson)