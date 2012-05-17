* AECO jumps C$0.02 to C$2.11/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, May 17 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Thursday for a third straight session despite
an unexpectedly large weekly storage build as forecasts pointed
to weather-related demand in the coming days.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
climbed 2 Canadian cents to average C$2.11 a gigajoule, the
highest since Feb. 17. Deals were done between C$2,08 and C$2.13
a GJ.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories
in the United States rose by 61 billion cubic feet last week,
compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 55 bcf.
Canadian storage volumes rose 2.7 percent to 518.9 bcf.
Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 73.4
percent full on average, compared with just 35.5 percent 12
months earlier.
Southern Alberta low temperatures are expected dip below
normal on Friday and stay cold through Sunday, Environment
Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be above
normal between Saturday and Wednesday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.74 billion cubic
feet, 66 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 494
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, dipped a penny to average $2.73 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.34 per mmBtu, up 3 cents.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 5/17/12 5/16/12
Bal. May C$2.05-2.10 C$2.09-2.14
June C$2.06-2.11 C$2.06-2.11
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.02-3.07 C$3.04-3.09
