* AECO climbs C$0.05 to C$2.23/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, May 24 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Thursday to another four-month high as
heating demand remained steady in the West and temperatures were
hotter than average in the East.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 5 Canadian cents to average C$2.23 a gigajoule, the highest
since Jan 30. Deals were done between C$2.14 and C$2.27 a GJ.
Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected to remain just
above the freezing mark through the weekend, then climb a few
degrees above average on Tuesday and Wednesday, Environment
Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast well above
normal for most of the next five days.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories
in the United States rose by 77 billion cubic feet last week,
compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 76 bcf.
Canadian storage volumes rose 3.2 percent to 535.4 bcf.
Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 73.4
percent full on average, compared with 38.2 percent full 12
months earlier.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.87 billion cubic
feet, 64 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 669
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 5 cents to average $2.83 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.39 per mmBtu, down 6
cents.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 5/24/12 5/23/12
Bal. May C$2.19-2.24 C$2.17-2.22
June C$2.19-2.24 C$2.18-2.23
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.94-2.99 $3.00-3.05
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)