* AECO falls C$0.06 to C$1.92/GJ
* Export prices drop
CALGARY, Alberta, May 31 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Thursday due to ample Alberta supplies and
moderate weather forecasts.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 6 Canadian cents to average C$1.92 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.90 and C$1.98 a GJ.
Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected be warmer than
average over most of the next six days, Environment Canada said.
Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be a degree or two on
either side of the seasonal average through the period.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories
in the United States rose by 71 billion cubic feet last week,
compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 70 bcf.
Canadian storage volumes rose 3.3 percent to 553.2 bcf.
Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 75.9
percent full on average, compared with 41.5 percent full 12
months earlier.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17 billion cubic feet,
212 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line
pack.
Producers delivered 9.6 bcf into the system and a net 211
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 7 cents to average $2.44
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.17 per mmBtu, down 8
cents.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 5/31/12 5/30/12
June C$1.92-1.97 C$1.93-1.98
July C$2.02-2.07 C$1.96-2.01
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.90-2.95 C$2.79-2.84
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)