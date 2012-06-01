* AECO falls C$0.11 to C$1.81/GJ
* Export prices drop
CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Friday on mild weather forecasts and ample
short-term supply in Alberta.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
lost 11 Canadian cents to average C$1.81 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.74 and C$1.87 a GJ.
Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected to be warmer
than average for five of the next six days, Environment Canada
said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast at or below the
seasonal average through Thursday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.4 billion cubic
feet, 601 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.7 bcf into the system and a net 435
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 9 cents to average $2.35
per million British thermal units.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.03 per mmBtu, down 14
cents.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 6/01/12 5/31/12
bal. June C$1.81-1.86 C$1.92-1.97
July C$1.87-1.92 C$2.02-2.07
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.82-2.87 C$2.90-2.95
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Dale Hudson)