* AECO rises C$0.05 to C$1.86/GJ

* Export prices higher

CALGARY, Alberta, June 4 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Monday on the prospect of hotter weather in some big markets.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 5 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.86 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.76 and C$1.93 a GJ.

Southern Alberta overnight lows are expected to be a mix of above and below the seasonal average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast below the seasonal average through Wednesday, then turn warmer through Sunday.

After some cool weather early in the week, particularly in the Northeast, private forecaster AccuWeather.com expects temperatures from New York to Chicago to warm to above normal.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.91 billion cubic feet, 103 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.55 bcf into the system and a net 1.05 bcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices also rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 11 cents from Friday to average $2.46 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.19 per mmBtu, up 16 cents.

($1=$1.04 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 6/04/12 6/01/12 bal. June C$1.84-1.89 C$1.81-1.86 July C$1.91-1.96 C$1.87-1.92 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.85-2.90 C$2.82-2.87 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)