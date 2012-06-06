* AECO falls C$0.08 to C$1.79/GJ

* Export prices weaken

CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Wednesday on a surplus of short-term Alberta supplies and weaker U.S. futures.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta sank 8 Canadian cents to average C$1.79 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.76 and C$1.85 a GJ.

Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be above normal for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be around the seasonal average or below through the period.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.92 billion cubic feet, 118 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.29 bcf into the system and a net 532 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices also slipped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.51 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.15 per mmBtu, down 5 cents.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 6/06/12 6/05/12 bal. June C$1.78-1.83 C$1.84-1.89 July C$1.86-1.91 C$1.93-1.98 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.84-2.89 C$2.84-2.89 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by James Dalgleish)