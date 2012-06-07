* AECO falls C$0.04 to C$1.75/GJ

* Export prices weaken

CALGARY, ALberta, June 7 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Thursday after weekly storage data showed a larger-than-expected build in supplies.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta lost 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.75 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.66 and C$1.78 a GJ.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States rose by 62 billion cubic feet last week, compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 56 bcf.

Canadian storage volumes rose 2 percent to 563.2 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 77.2 percent full on average, compared with 44.8 percent full 12 months earlier.

Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be hotter than normal for the next six days, rising as high as 31 C (88 F) on Monday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be around the seasonal average or below through the period.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.89 billion cubic feet, 83 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.37 bcf into the system and a net 561 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $2.45 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.05 per mmBtu, down 10 cents.

($1=$1.02 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 6/07/12 6/06/12 bal. June C$1.60-1.65 C$1.78-1.83 July C$1.76-1.81 C$1.86-1.91 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.74-2.79 C$2.84-2.89 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)