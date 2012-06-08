* AECO falls C$0.10 to C$1.65/GJ

* Export prices weaken

CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Friday as forecasters called for slightly cooler temperatures in the East.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta lost 10 Canadian cents to average C$1.65 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.59 and C$1.68 a GJ.

Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be normal or warmer for most of the next six days, with the exception of a cool-down on Tuesday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be around the seasonal average or below through the period.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.5 billion cubic feet, 293 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.5 bcf into the system and a net 465 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 8 cents to average $2.37 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.95 per mmBtu, down 10 cents.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 6/08/12 6/07/12 bal. June C$1.58-1.63 C$1.60-1.65 July C$1.69-1.74 C$1.76-1.81 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.78-2.84 C$2.74-2.79 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by John Wallace)