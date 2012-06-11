* AECO falls C$0.06 to C$1.58/GJ

* Export prices rise

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 Canadian spot natural gas prices declined on Monday despite tight short-term supply in Alberta as mild temperatures in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast limited demand for the fuel.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 7 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.58 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.56 and C$1.60 a GJ.

Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be cooler than average on Tuesday and Wednesday then turn warmer than usual through Sunday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual on Tuesday then turn cooler than average for the next five days.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.5 billion cubic feet, 596 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.56 bcf into the system and a net 572 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose a penny from Friday to average $2.38 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.04 per mmBtu, up 9 cents.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 6/11/12 6/08/12 bal. June C$1.50-1.55 C$1.58-1.63 July C$1.59-1.64 C$1.69-1.74 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.73-2.78 C$2.78-2.84 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Dale Hudson)