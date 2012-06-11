* AECO falls C$0.06 to C$1.58/GJ
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 Canadian spot natural
gas prices declined on Monday despite tight short-term supply in
Alberta as mild temperatures in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast
limited demand for the fuel.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 7 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.58 a gigajoule.
Deals were done between C$1.56 and C$1.60 a GJ.
Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be cooler than
average on Tuesday and Wednesday then turn warmer than usual
through Sunday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta
temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual on Tuesday
then turn cooler than average for the next five days.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.5 billion cubic
feet, 596 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.56 bcf into the system and a net 572
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose a penny from Friday to average
$2.38 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.04 per mmBtu, up 9 cents.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 6/11/12 6/08/12
bal. June C$1.50-1.55 C$1.58-1.63
July C$1.59-1.64 C$1.69-1.74
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.73-2.78 C$2.78-2.84
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Dale Hudson)