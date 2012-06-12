* AECO rise C$0.07 to C$1.65/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, June 12 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Tuesday despite forecasts for cool weather as
short-term supply in Alberta tightened.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 7 Canadian cents to average C$1.65 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.59 and C$1.72 a GJ.
Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to be cooler than
average until Saturday and then turn warmer than usual through
Monday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures
are expected to be cooler than average for most of the week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.15 billion cubic
feet, 651 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.46 bcf into the system and a net 287
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices dropped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $2.38 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.64 per mmBtu, down 40
cents.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 6/12/12 6/11/12
bal. June C$1.61-1.66 C$1.50-1.63
July C$1.66-1.71 C$1.59-1.64
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.75-2.80 C$2.73-2.78
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jim Marshall)