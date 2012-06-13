* AECO rises C$0.11 to C$1.76/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, June 13 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Wednesday due to forecasts for hot weather
in some big markets and to Alberta short-term supplies remaining
tight.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 11 Canadian cents to average C$1.76 a gigajoule.
Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to turn warmer than
usual by Friday and remain above the seasonal norm through
Tuesday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures
are expected to be cooler than average for most of the next
week.
After a mild week this week, AccuWeather.com expects
temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas
consuming regions, to warm to above normal for the weekend and
early next week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.16 billion cubic
feet, 638 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.29 bcf into the system and a net 235
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 4 cents to average $2.34 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.99 per mmBtu, up 35
cents.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 6/13/12 6/12/12
bal. June C$1.67-1.72 C$1.61-1.66
July C$1.66-1.71 C$1.66-1.71
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.71-2.76 C$2.75-2.80
