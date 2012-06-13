* AECO rises C$0.11 to C$1.76/GJ

* Export prices mixed

CALGARY, Alberta, June 13 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Wednesday due to forecasts for hot weather in some big markets and to Alberta short-term supplies remaining tight.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 11 Canadian cents to average C$1.76 a gigajoule.

Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to turn warmer than usual by Friday and remain above the seasonal norm through Tuesday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be cooler than average for most of the next week.

After a mild week this week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to warm to above normal for the weekend and early next week.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.16 billion cubic feet, 638 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.29 bcf into the system and a net 235 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 4 cents to average $2.34 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.99 per mmBtu, up 35 cents.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 6/13/12 6/12/12 bal. June C$1.67-1.72 C$1.61-1.66 July C$1.66-1.71 C$1.66-1.71 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.71-2.76 C$2.75-2.80 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)