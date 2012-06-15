* AECO rises C$0.12 to C$1.89/GJ

* Export prices rise

CALGARY, Alberta, June 15 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose to the highest this month as forecasts called for hot weather that will boost demand for the fuel.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 12 Canadian cents to average C$1.89 a gigajoule, the highest since May 31. Deals were done between C$1.85 and C$1.92.

Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to remain well above the seasonal norm through Thursday, Environment Canada said. Aster Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be cooler than average for most of the next week.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.56 billion cubic feet, 239 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.48 bcf into the system and a net 23 mmcf was put into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 22 cents to average $2.58 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.30 per mmBtu, up 25 cents.

($1=$1.02 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 6/15/12 6/14/12 bal. June C$1.86-1.91 C$1.86-1.91 July C$1.86-1.91 C$1.76-1.81 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.82-2.87 C$2.78-2.83 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)