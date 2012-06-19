* AECO rises C$0.03 to C$1.99/GJ
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, June 19 Canadian spot natural
gas prices climbed on Tuesday for the sixth-straight session as
temperatures in eastern areas soared and Alberta's short-term
supply tightened.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 3 Canadian cents to average C$1.99 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.93 and C$2.
Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to remain well above
the seasonal norm for the next three days, hitting 35 C (95 F)
on Wednesday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs
were expected to be a mix of above and below normal through
Monday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.27 billion cubic
feet, 529 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.4 bcf into the system and a net 372
mmcf was put into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 9 cents to average $2.76 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.31 per mmBtu, up 6 cents.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 6/19/12 6/18/12
bal. June C$1.94-1.99 C$1.96-2.01
July C$1.94-1.99 C$1.94-1.99
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.84-2.89 C$2.87-2.92
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)