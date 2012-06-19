* AECO rises C$0.03 to C$1.99/GJ

* Export prices rise

CALGARY, Alberta, June 19 Canadian spot natural gas prices climbed on Tuesday for the sixth-straight session as temperatures in eastern areas soared and Alberta's short-term supply tightened.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 3 Canadian cents to average C$1.99 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.93 and C$2.

Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to remain well above the seasonal norm for the next three days, hitting 35 C (95 F) on Wednesday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs were expected to be a mix of above and below normal through Monday.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.27 billion cubic feet, 529 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.4 bcf into the system and a net 372 mmcf was put into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 9 cents to average $2.76 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.31 per mmBtu, up 6 cents.

($1=$1.02 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 6/19/12 6/18/12 bal. June C$1.94-1.99 C$1.96-2.01 July C$1.94-1.99 C$1.94-1.99 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.84-2.89 C$2.87-2.92 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)