CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 Canadian spot natural
gas prices climbed on Wednesday for the fifth straight session
as temperatures in the East soared and Alberta short-term supply
tightened.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 3 Canadian cents to average C$1.99 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.93 and C$2.
Daytime highs in Toronto are forecast to remain well above
the seasonal norm for the next three days, jumping to as high as
35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Faherenheit) on Wednesday,
Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs are expected to
be a mix of above and below normal through Monday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.27 billion cubic
feet, 529 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.4 bcf into the system and a net 372
mmcf was put into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 9 cents to average $2.76 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.31 per mmBtu, up 6 cents.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 6/19/12 6/18/12
bal. June C$1.94-1.99 C$1.96-2.01
July C$1.94-1.99 C$1.94-1.99
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.84-2.89 C$2.87-2.92
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)