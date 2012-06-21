* AECO drops C$0.08 to C$1.91/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 Canadian spot natural
gas prices dropped on Thursday as forecasts called for an end to
a heat wave in central Canada, with more mild temperatures
cutting into demand for the fuel.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 8 Canadian cents to average C$1.91 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.89 and C$1.97.
In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said gas inventories rose last week by 62 billion
cubic feet to 3.006 trillion cubic feet.
The build fell just short of a Reuters poll estimate of 64
bcf and came in well below last year's gain of 90 bcf and the
five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf.
In Canada, gas stocks last week rose by 7.2 bcf, or 1.3
percent, to 582.5 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported.
Canadian storage facilities ended the week at 79.9 percent
of capacity. A year earlier they were 51.7 percent full.
Toronto temperatures are forecast to at or below the
seasonal average for the next six days, Environment Canada said.
Southern Alberta highs are expected to be at or above and below
normal through Wednesday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.38 billion cubic
feet, 421 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.46 bcf into the system and a net 258
mmcf was put into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 8 cents to average $2.68 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.20 per mmBtu, down 11
cents.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 6/20/12 6/19/12
bal. June C$1.88-1.93 C$1.94-1.99
July C$1.91-1.96 C$1.94-1.99
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.87-2.92 C$2.84-2.89
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)