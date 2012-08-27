* AECO down C$0.08 at C$1.93/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 27 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Monday as high inventories and waning seasonal demand overshadowed Tropical Storm Isaac's potential impacts on Gulf of Mexico production. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 8 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.93 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.87 and C$2 a GJ. Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are forecast above average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to hover around seasonal values through Sunday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.2 billion cubic feet, close to TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 398 million cubic feet was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, dipped 7 cents from Friday to average $2.99 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.56 per mmBtu, up 8 cents. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 8/27/12 8/24/12 Bal. August C$1.87-1.92 C$1.93-1.98 September C$1.94-1.99 C$2.07-2.12 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.70-2.75 C$2.76-2.81 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)