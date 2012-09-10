* AECO up C$0.11 at C$2.08/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 10 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Monday on higher weekday demand and tight
short-term supplies in Alberta.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 11 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.08 a
gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.04 and C$2.08 a GJ.
Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are
forecast warmer than usual for the next three days then cooling
to the average through the weekend, Environment Canada said.
Southern Alberta temperatures will be on either side of normal
through Sunday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.83 billion cubic
feet, 407 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.55 bcf into the system
and a net 638 mmcf was placed into storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, was unchanged from Friday at an average
$3.03 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.53 per mmBtu, up 23
cents.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 9/10/12 9/7/12
bal. September C$2.07-2.12 C$2.00-2.05
October C$2.12-2.17 C$2.09-2.14
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.72-2.77 C$2.64-2.69
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jim Marshall)