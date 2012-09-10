* AECO up C$0.11 at C$2.08/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 10 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Monday on higher weekday demand and tight short-term supplies in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 11 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.08 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.04 and C$2.08 a GJ. Temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, are forecast warmer than usual for the next three days then cooling to the average through the weekend, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures will be on either side of normal through Sunday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.83 billion cubic feet, 407 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.55 bcf into the system and a net 638 mmcf was placed into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, was unchanged from Friday at an average $3.03 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.53 per mmBtu, up 23 cents. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/10/12 9/7/12 bal. September C$2.07-2.12 C$2.00-2.05 October C$2.12-2.17 C$2.09-2.14 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.72-2.77 C$2.64-2.69 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jim Marshall)