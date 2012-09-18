* AECO up C$0.04 at C$2.26/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 18 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Monday as short-term supply in Alberta
remained tighter than usual.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.26 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.22 and C$2.29 a GJ.
Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market,
will be at or below average through Monday, Environment Canada
said. Southern Alberta will be warmer than normal for the next
six days.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.94 billion cubic
feet, 300 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.3 bcf into the system
and a net 308 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $3.15 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.72 per mmBtu, up 3 cents.
($1=$0.97 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 9/18/12 9/17/12
bal. September C$2.21-2.26 C$2.19-2.24
October C$2.29-2.34 C$2.27-2.32
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.80-2.85 C$2.79-2.84
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Carol Bishopric)