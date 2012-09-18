* AECO up C$0.04 at C$2.26/GJ * Export prices mixed CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 18 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Monday as short-term supply in Alberta remained tighter than usual. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.26 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.22 and C$2.29 a GJ. Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, will be at or below average through Monday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta will be warmer than normal for the next six days. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.94 billion cubic feet, 300 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.3 bcf into the system and a net 308 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the province. Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $3.15 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.72 per mmBtu, up 3 cents. ($1=$0.97 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/18/12 9/17/12 bal. September C$2.21-2.26 C$2.19-2.24 October C$2.29-2.34 C$2.27-2.32 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.80-2.85 C$2.79-2.84 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Carol Bishopric)