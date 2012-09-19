* AECO up C$0.02 at C$2.28/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 Canadian spot natural
gas prices edged up on Wednesday as futures strengthened and
short-term Alberta supplies tightened.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$2.28 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.26 and C$2.30 a GJ.
Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market,
will be close to the seasonal average through Saturday, then
fall over following three days, Environment Canada said.
Southern Alberta is forecast to be warmer than normal for the
next week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.82 billion cubic
feet, 419 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.23 bcf into the system
and a net 352 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the
province.
Export prices slipped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $3.09 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.70 per mmBtu, down 2
cents.
($1=$0.97 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 9/19/12 9/18/12
bal. September C$2.20-2.25 C$2.21-2.26
October C$2.29-2.34 C$2.29-2.34
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.82-2.87 C$2.80-2.85
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)