* AECO up C$0.02 at C$2.28/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 Canadian spot natural gas prices edged up on Wednesday as futures strengthened and short-term Alberta supplies tightened. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$2.28 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.26 and C$2.30 a GJ. Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, will be close to the seasonal average through Saturday, then fall over following three days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast to be warmer than normal for the next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.82 billion cubic feet, 419 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.23 bcf into the system and a net 352 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the province. Export prices slipped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $3.09 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.70 per mmBtu, down 2 cents. ($1=$0.97 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/19/12 9/18/12 bal. September C$2.20-2.25 C$2.21-2.26 October C$2.29-2.34 C$2.29-2.34 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.82-2.87 C$2.80-2.85 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)