* AECO down C$0.08 at C$2.20/GJ * Export prices fall CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 21 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Friday on lighter weekend demand and mild weather in most markets. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.20 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.18 and C$2.23 a GJ. Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market, will be mostly cooler than normal through Thursday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast to be warmer than normal for the next week. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.78 billion cubic feet, 761 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 9.41 bcf into the system and a net 319 mmcf was placed into storage facilities in the province. Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $3.00 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.62 per mmBtu, down 7 cents. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) AECO Forwards: 9/21/12 9/20/12 bal. September C$2.21-2.26 C$2.20-2.25 October C$2.29-2.34 C$2.27-2.32 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.87-2.92 C$2.82-2.87 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)